Aladdin, a full production ballet

to Google Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00

George Mason High School 7124 Leesburg Pike, Virginia 22043

On June 2 & 3, 2018 at the George Mason High School, McLean’s Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet will stage Aladdin, a full ballet production based on "One Thousand and One Nights." The originally-choreographed performance features students ranging in age from 3 to 18, adult students, and international guest artists, and showcases classical Russian-style ballet. It is truly a not-to-be-missed cultural event right in our own backyard!

The Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to entertain, educate, inspire, and engage people through the powerful vehicle of classical ballet in the Russian tradition, while also promoting the advancement of young and experienced ballet artists. Additionally, KMAB participates in a variety of community events to help further a greater appreciation and understanding of the classical ballet art form. More information is available at kintzmejiaballet.org.

Info
George Mason High School 7124 Leesburg Pike, Virginia 22043 View Map
Dance, Kids & Family
7035061039
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Aladdin, a full production ballet - 2018-06-02 19:30:00
Subscribe - Keep It Fresh

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular