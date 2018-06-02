Aladdin, a full production ballet

On June 2 & 3, 2018 at the George Mason High School, McLean’s Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet will stage Aladdin, a full ballet production based on "One Thousand and One Nights." The originally-choreographed performance features students ranging in age from 3 to 18, adult students, and international guest artists, and showcases classical Russian-style ballet. It is truly a not-to-be-missed cultural event right in our own backyard!

The Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to entertain, educate, inspire, and engage people through the powerful vehicle of classical ballet in the Russian tradition, while also promoting the advancement of young and experienced ballet artists. Additionally, KMAB participates in a variety of community events to help further a greater appreciation and understanding of the classical ballet art form. More information is available at kintzmejiaballet.org.