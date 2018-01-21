Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase

to Google Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00

Springfield Town Center 6500 Springfield Mall, Virginia 22150

Aisle Savvy is a one of a kind wedding experience that showcases the best of the best area resources to help create a stylish and personal wedding. This unique event includes a distinctive collection of bridal resources such as apparel, transportation, jewelry, planning & support, florals, décor, technology, invitations & stationery, catering, cakes & confections and more! Attendees can sample hors d’oeuvres from our catering vendors, sip creative contemporary cocktails, and even enjoy decadent cake tastings. Guests will leave with gift bags packed full of products, special offers, and our sleek planning tool! Event is free but you must RSVP in advance!

Info
Springfield Town Center 6500 Springfield Mall, Virginia 22150 View Map
Bridal, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase - 2018-01-21 12:00:00
Gift Subscribe - A Sweet Deal

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular