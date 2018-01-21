Aisle Savvy Bridal Showcase

Aisle Savvy is a one of a kind wedding experience that showcases the best of the best area resources to help create a stylish and personal wedding. This unique event includes a distinctive collection of bridal resources such as apparel, transportation, jewelry, planning & support, florals, décor, technology, invitations & stationery, catering, cakes & confections and more! Attendees can sample hors d’oeuvres from our catering vendors, sip creative contemporary cocktails, and even enjoy decadent cake tastings. Guests will leave with gift bags packed full of products, special offers, and our sleek planning tool! Event is free but you must RSVP in advance!
