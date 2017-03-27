AIDSWATCH 2017

At AIDSWatch, to be held March 27-28, 2017, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation will confer the third annual Elizabeth Taylor Legislative Leadership Award to Rep Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Sen Chris Coons. A focus of this year’s AIDSWatch event is the destructive consequences of HIV criminalization laws, which not only create a challenging legal environment for people living with HIV, but also undermine public health and increase the stigma associated with HIV testing, treatment and disclosure. AIDSWatch will also focus on funding for HIV care under the Affordable Care Act; issues related to the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program; comprehensive sexual health education; housing and ongoing federal investments in HIV care, prevention and research.