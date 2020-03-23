Aida is the story of an enslaved Ethiopian princess who captures the heart of her Egyptian conqueror—dividing allegiances and hearts alike. Set in ancient Egypt, Aida remains among the grandest operas of all time, and provides audiences with a story that is still among the world’s epic narratives of undying love.

Composed by Giuseppe Verdi

Directed by Lillian Groag

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Richmond Symphony Orchestra.

*Please note: March 23, 2020 is a Monday performance.*

Join Dr. Glenn Winters for his “Opera Up Close” pre-curtain talk forty-five minutes before each performance for his informative and entertaining insights on each production.