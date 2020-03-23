Aida is the story of an enslaved Ethiopian princess who captures the heart of her Egyptian conqueror—dividing allegiances and hearts alike. Set in ancient Egypt, Aida remains among the grandest operas of all time, and provides audiences with a story that is still among the world’s epic narratives of undying love.

Directed by Lillian Groag

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

(Please note: March 23rd is a Monday performance)

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Richmond Symphony Orchestra