AHS Fall Harvest Festival & Market

Help us celebrate the turning of the seasons at Pumpkins & Pollinators, the American Horticultural Society’s (AHS) family-friendly Fall Harvest Festival. Learn about the vital connection between people, plants, and pollinators, while enjoying nature-based crafts for children and adults, food and beverages, beekeeping and horticultural demonstrations, and live music. Pick up a pumpkin to take home, and browse our marketplace of plant, food, and craft vendors and activities. Bring your clean gently-used clothing and create your own scarecrow in our scarecrow patch – leftover items will be donated. Cost: $10 per car for AHS members; $15 per car for non-members

$5 for walkers and bicyclists; children under 12 free