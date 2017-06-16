Agile and Scrum Training in Richmond, VA | Graspskills.com

Agile and Scrum Training in Richmond, VA

Graspskills Agile and Scrum certification training aim at improving the competency of participants to have the capacity to lead the business organization through in-depth understanding of business issues, use insights to decide and achieve organizational goals.

What you will get

• An overview of different types of Agile Methodologies.

• In-depth intro to Scrum which helps you understand if it is right for you.

• 8 PMI PDUs certificate for classroom training

• Agile and Scrum online simulation tests

• Course completion certificate on Professional Agile & Scrum

Target audience

If you are a Project Manager, Product Manager, Functional Lead, Director, Business Analyst, Engineer, or Software Developer, this class will provide a solid foundation for how to take agile concepts and Scrum to the next level in your organization or get started on a new path of collaboration, focus, and quality to propel your product development to new heights.

Key Features

• 1 Day Classroom or 8 hours Instructor led Online Training

• Course Completion Certificate

• 8 CCR PDU

• 2 Mock Exams

• Agile Manifesto with Scrum - EBook

• Trainer: Experience Agile Coach

• Post training support

• 10% discount on any other Course

• 25% discount on any Online Course

Upcoming Schedule

Date: Jun 16 - Jun 17

Actual Price: USD 749

Early Bird Fee: USD 599

Early Bird Date: 06th Jun 2017

About Graspskills

Graspskills is one of the largest providers of professional certification courses in the classroom, online and also virtual training. Our main mission is to satisfy the participants through excellent training. We offer more than 100 courses in 130 countries. Graspskills courses are recognized by more than 50 global companies including Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, TATA Consultancy Services and Accenture.

