Afternoon Tea with ELVIS

Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485

He’s just a hunk a hunk of burning love! And he will be your “Teddy Bear” for the afternoon as Belle Grove Plantation hosts Elvis for Afternoon Tea.

Turn back the clock to the 1960s when the King of Rock and Roll ruled Las Vegas strip. Enjoy delights made from recipes favored by the Elvis. Enjoy your cup of afternoon tea while Elvis sings about “Heartbreak Hotel” and asks if you are “Lonely Tonight”.

Tickets

Advance Tickets – On or before Sunday, July 28th – $40.00

Tickets – After Sunday, July 28th – $50.00

Info
Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485 View Map
5406217340
