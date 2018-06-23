An Afternoon with Michael Twitty

On Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m., visit Oatlands for a cooking demonstration and book talk by food writer and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty. Twitty recently won a James Beard award for his book The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South. During this special presentation, Twitty will conduct a cooking demonstration and discuss his book that includes his research on the culinary traditions of Africa, African America and the African Diaspora. The cooking demonstration and book talk will take place at the tent near the Carriage House. Reservations are not required but please arrive by 1:00 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.

Admission to this special event is $5 per person.