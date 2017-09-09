The Visual Arts Center of Richmond hosts an exhibition of work by Carli Holcomb titled “After Dark.” Holcomb uses synthetic and natural materials to address the intersection of people and place. The exhibition runs through November 12.
"After Dark" Exhibition
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions
