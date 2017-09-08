"After Dark" Exhibition Opening

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens an exhibition of work by Carli Holcomb titled “After Dark” on Friday, September 8. Holcomb uses synthetic and natural materials to address the intersection of people and place. A 5:30 p.m. artist talk will be followed by an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition runs through November 12.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220
