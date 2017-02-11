African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition

Elegba Folklore Society’s dancers, drummers, singers, spoken word artists and masquerades bring the culture of West Africa to you in this interactive concert. No matter your age or background, the spirit and the openness of the Elegba Folklore Society will enchant you. In a way that perhaps you will expect or in a way that is totally spontaneous, your energy will blend beautifully with ours, closing the gap between performer and audience. Free. Information: 652-1460.