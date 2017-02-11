African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition

to Google Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00

Henrico Theatre 305 E. Nine Mile Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23075

Elegba Folklore Society’s dancers, drummers, singers, spoken word artists and masquerades bring the culture of West Africa to you in this interactive concert. No matter your age or background, the spirit and the openness of the Elegba Folklore Society will enchant you. In a way that perhaps you will expect or in a way that is totally spontaneous, your energy will blend beautifully with ours, closing the gap between performer and audience. Free. Information: 652-1460.

Info

Henrico Theatre 305 E. Nine Mile Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23075 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

804-652-1460

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - African Dance, Music, and the Oral Tradition - 2017-02-11 19:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™