African Americans at Dabbs

Discover the many roles African Americans played in the 150+ year history of the Dabbs House. Learn about the Dabbs’ family slaves and Perry Parks, the enslaved valet of General Lee. Meet an African American Civil War soldier, who will share his role in the Battle of New Market Heights. Hear about how the county used the property as an almshouse. Retired and active police will share stories about the time Dabbs House served as a police station. Free. Information: 652-1426.