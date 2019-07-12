AFRICAN AMERICAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP African American Research at the Library of Virginia: Genealogy to 1870

Explore the methods and resources for African American genealogy prior to the end of the Civil War. Library of Virginia reference archivist Cara Griggs presents ways to determine whether an individual was enslaved or free and what types of records will be useful for further research. Learn about the Library's collections including cohabitation registers, free Negro registers, lists, wills, deeds, and tax records as well as selected federal records that can be accessed through databases. $25 ($20 for Semper Virginia Society members.) Registration required. For more information, contact ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.