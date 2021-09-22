The Affrolachian On Time Music Gathering

to

Little House on the Piedmont 19362 Constitution Hwy, Nasons, Virginia 22960

Live Concert series in person celebrating Affrolachian cultural music of blues, roots and old time music. Virginia Artists appearing Corey Harris of Charlottesville, Sara G of DC area, Margaret Grimes and Company of Madison, MSG of Hampton, Earl White of Floyd, Justin Golden of Richmond, and Dena Jennings of Nasons. Performances each night Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Live from 6 pm-8 pm. $10.00 adult for each night or purchase a $20.00 pass for all three nights. Children under 12 are free. Benefitting the Musicians' Mutual Aid Society via Imani Works (non-profit).

Info

Little House on the Piedmont 19362 Constitution Hwy, Nasons, Virginia 22960
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Affrolachian On Time Music Gathering - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Affrolachian On Time Music Gathering - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Affrolachian On Time Music Gathering - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Affrolachian On Time Music Gathering - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular