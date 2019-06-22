Adventureworks Virginia Beach Grand Opening

Come out with the whole family to Adventureworks Virginia Beach for our official grand opening event, Saturday June 22nd! We're offering BOGO Wetland Zip Tours (book with code GRAND), with a percentage of proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampton Roads.

Come enjoy the first Saturday of summer at Adventureworks! We'll be holding a raffle for a FREE family or group zip tour and a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Cabin at KOA Virginia Beach Holiday! We'll also have delicious treats from local favorite, Joysicles, to beat the summer heat.

Come zip through the wetland forest and see what Adventureworks Virginia Beach has to offer all summer long! Book with code GRAND on our website (https://bit.ly/2X05b5y), or give us a call at (757) 216-9891 to purchase tickets.