“Adventures in Art” Class @Center for the Arts starts July 29

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110

Do you have very busy days, and find yourself daydreaming about what you might create in an art studio in the evenings? Take a full week to explore mixed media and dabble a lot as you go. We’ll work a bit at sculpture, printmaking, drawing and painting. Sounds like a daydream realized? Don’t forget to bring an old shirt because we’re going to get messy.

Adventures in Art

Ages 7-14

Course Fee: $167

Member Course Fee: $148

Mon-Fri, July 29-August 2

(5 days) 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Instructor Lydia Bratton

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PWC, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, Virginia, 20110, United States

Center for the Arts offers Dance, Art and Drama classes, camps & events throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.

Info

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
7033302787
