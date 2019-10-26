Adults-Only Halloween Bash

All ghosts, ghouls, goblins and zombies are invited for an evening of spooky fun at the winery, featuring fresh party beats from BKDJ Paramount and dancing the night away!

Come join us for an evening of wine, Sexi Mexi and fun as you boogie through the night as your alter ego. A glass of Witch’s Brew is included in your ticket. Additional glasses of Witch’s Brew are only $5 - it’s a spooky good deal!

Whatever your wear, make it funky and fabulous. There will be prizes for the best female costume, male costume and best couple’s costume. Costume judging will begin at 10 PM.

$18 a ticket in advance

$25 at the door (if the event is not sold out in advance)