Please join us for a brief informational session for those 18 and up provided by Sheltering Arms physical therapists followed by an open discussion to determine details of future sessions. This event is free and open to the public – you do not need to be a patient of Sheltering Arms to join!

It will be hosted at our Sheltering Arms Bon Air Center.

RSVP Required by March 5th - Please Visit : https://www.shelteringarms.com/event/developmental-disabilities-support-group/