Adult Novice Rowing Camp

Looking for a new sport, or just a fun activity? Rowing might be for you! Come find out what it’s all about with Prince William Rowing Club, a masters (adult) competitive and recreational rowing club for men and women in Prince William County! For two weeks, each Novice Camp boat of eight will go out on the water with four experienced rowers and four novice rowers. Rowing with the experienced rowers will allow the novices to leapfrog ahead in the learning process and gain a better feel of the potential that rowing offers. If you love rowing as much as we think you will, we hope you will join us for the entire rowing season! The Novice Camp program consists of six total sessions, Tuesdays and Thursdays 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays 8-10 a.m., May 23-June 3. Cost is $125. Register online.