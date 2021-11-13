Gunston Hall: Adult Hearth Cooking Workshop

Saturday, November 13th @10:00am-4:00pm

Join us in the hearth kitchen at Gunston Hall for the ultimate experience in slow food as you learn to employ 18th-century cooking techniques and recipes to create period dishes. Use your hearth skills to investigate complex recipes while cooking over an open flame, take a tour of the house and meet other food enthusiasts.

This workshop one-day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration includes all materials and lunch. Please plan to wear clothing made from natural fibers, as you will be around open flame. These include cotton, linen, and wool. Stay away from garments containing polyester, nylon, acrylic, or lycra.

Ages: 18+

Price: $125 or $100 for Gunston Hall Members

For more information please visit our website: https://gunstonhall.org