Adult Art Workshop: Vintage Valentines

Friends and lovers have been exchanging valentines for centuries! Explore the intricate artistry and hidden messages contained in vintage valentines and learn to make your own Victorian-style cards. Led by local historian, Mary Kathryn McIntosh. Authentic valentines from her private collection will be on display.

McIntosh is a College of William and Mary graduate who presents both lectures and workshops on early Christmas and Valentine history. Mary Kathryn founded Lynchburg Historic Tours in 2007. She is active in The Golden Glow of Christmas Past, an international organization devoted to the collecting and study of early Christmas memorabilia.

Participants must be 16 years and up. All supplies included. Light refreshments provided.

$20/participant; $15/Maier Members

Register & pay at http://maierlove.brownpapertickets.com