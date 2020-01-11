The Adolf-Adams JCC Forum presents: A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein through Story and Song

Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, will be the featured guest of the Adolf-Adams JCC Forum, sharing her deeply intimate story about her legendary father. Jamie will invite us into her family’s private world which includes a fantastic set of characters that populated the Bernstein’s lives including the Kennedy’s, John Lennon, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Robbins and Betty (Lauren) Bacall and share tales about the complex and sometimes troubled man, the family he raised, and the music he composed. Grammy nominated singer and Broadway actress, Alexandra Silber, will perform a selection of Bernstein’s music, creating an extraordinary evening consisting of both story and song as a tribute to 100 years of Leonard Bernstein.

Jamie Bernstein is a writer, broadcaster and filmmaker. Her memoir, Famous Father Girl, was published in 2019 and will be available for purchase at the event. Jamie travels the world as a concert narrator. Her documentary Crescendo: The Power of Music is available on Netflix.

Alexandra Silber has starred on Broadway (She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof) and London’s West End (Kiss Me Kate, The Woman in White). She received a Grammy nomination for playing Maria in the recording of West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony and has performed with symphony orchestras across the globe.