The Adolf-Adams JCC Forum: An Evening with Elisha Wiesel

Elisha Wiesel, 44, is the Chief Information Officer for Goldman Sachs and one of the masterminds behind one of New York City's most exciting fundraising events, Midnight Madness. A brain-twisting, sleep-depriving experience of art, music and puzzles, it raises close to $2.5 million annually for Good Shepherd Services, one of New York's larger social-service agencies.

Those impressive accomplishments aside, he is likely best known for his life outside of Goldman, as the only child of Eli Wiesel, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and author of Night, who died in 2016. The topics for the evening will range from the legacy left by his father, living our Jewish values, the role of philanthropy in Jewish life, and topics of note in our increasingly polarized society.

Wiesel will be joined on stage by Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter and interviewer for

the night, Jeff Schapiro. Schapiro is a political columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and has covered campaigns and government for more than 35 years. Schapiro joined the Times-Dispatch in 1987 after reporting from the state Capitol for

United Press International and Virginia Business magazine.

