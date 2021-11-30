This training will be held at a venue in Falls Church, VA. Specific venue address will be distributed closer to the training date.

For any incident, like the Las Vegas massacre or the Boston Marathon bombings, citizens play a key role in saving lives in the minutes following an attack. It is imperative that we provide the knowledge and skills necessary to help our community save lives until our professional responders can arrive. Attend this class to learn how to recognize violent activities, respond safely, provide immediate rescue tactics to the injured, and report them to 9-1-1 efficiently. The skills you will learn are transferable to countless situations involving traumatic injury, including car accidents, household injuries, or an active shooter.

Come and learn how you can be an active bystander and be prepared to ACT and SAVE LIVES.

Topics include:

-Current Environment

-Prevention

-The Survival Arc

-Recognize

-Respond

-Rescue

-Report

Attendees should be able to lift 25 lbs. and be able to get up and move around during the training. Dress casually, as you will be practicing hands-on skills. Also, please bring a mask since the majority to all of the training will occur indoors. At the completion of the course, students will be provided an active bystander training certificate and training materials.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/active-bystander-tecc-training-tickets-175031723597