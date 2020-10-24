ACT 4 #ArtsALX

The Alexandria Arts Alliance in partnership with ACT for Alexandria and in collaboration with 23 Alexandria-based artists and arts organizations announces and invites you to its first virtual fundraising event, streaming on Facebook on October 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ACT 4 #ArtsALX will include video vignettes representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual arts, theater, film and artisans as well as special appearances. One hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds benefit the participants. Join the live stream on the Alexandria Arts Alliance Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ArtsALXAlliance.

