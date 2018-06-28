Acoustic Syndicate at Abingdon's Thursday Jams

For Fans Of: Keller Williams, Mountain Heart, Town Mountain

June 28th FREE SHOW

Doors: 6:30pm

Opening Act: 7-7:45pm

Headliner: 8-9:30pm

Acoustic Syndicate is a musical institution. Since 1994, their unique blend of bluegrass instruments, rock sensibilities, and conscious songwriting has inspired a generation of musicians. Through 7 albums, thousands of performances, and tens-of-thousands of miles, Acoustic Syndicate has long been heralded as one of the important influences on the modern roots-music revival.

Always a family affair, the band is fronted by Steve McMurry on guitar and vocals, and his cousin Bryon McMurry on banjo, guitar, and vocals. Their signature three-part harmony is rounded out by Bryon’s brother Fitz on drums and vocals. Jay Sanders holds down the bass with style, while dobro maestro Billy Cardine completes the quintet with his world-renowned tone and precision.

“Their modern take on traditional bluegrass and rock values culminates in a glimmering, driving sound rich with acoustic textures and glowing vocals,” said Paul Kerr, of JamBase.

If there was ever a band that could capture the universal truths of life from the roots up, it’s Acoustic Syndicate.

This concert is part of the 6th annual Thursday Jams series, presented by Blue Ridge Beverage. Music will begin 7:00 pm each Thursday at the Abingdon Market Pavilion, with a beer garden benefiting Abingdon Main Street opening at 6:30 pm. A variety of food truck and local vendors will be on hand offering concessions. The events are free, family-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and or blankets to enjoy the shows. No outside alcohol is allowed. Get more info at https://www.abingdonmusicexperience.com/thursday-jams