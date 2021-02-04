Accepting Applications- 2021 HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program

The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute at VCU is now accepting applications for its HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program. The HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program is a five-month leadership development experience for current and emerging women leaders who are committed to investing in themselves and their organizations. HIGHER Ground is designed to benefit women at all career levels in public, private, nonprofit and entrepreneurial positions. The curriculum for this program emphasizes reflective practice, collaborative leadership, self-identification as a leader & change agent, and authenticity & well-being. The application deadline is November 15, 2020.

For more information about HIGHER Ground visit our website: https://gehli.vcu.edu/programs/higher-ground-womens-leadership-development-program/. Please feel free to contact The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at 804-827-1169 or gehli@vcu.edu if you have any questions.