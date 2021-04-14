The Abuse of Military History

Military history is essential for understanding our nation’s past, but what happens when this history is misused? This program will examine the many ways that military history has been misused, distorted, or otherwise abused in our society, and to what ends. An expert panel of military historians will discuss the extent of this abuse, the danger of it, and what, if anything, can be done to address it.

Panelists include:

Dr. Peter Mansoor, Colonel, U.S. Army (ret), Professor, General Raymond E. Mason Jr. Chair in Military History, Ohio State University

Dr. Jacqueline Whitt, Associate Professor of Strategy, United States Army War College

Dr. Chuck Steele, Associate Professor of History, United States Air Force Academy

