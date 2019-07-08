“Abstract Art Boot Camp – Assemblage Art” by Center for the Arts

Step into the 3rd dimension as Martin leads students through the multi-faceted process of making art from found objects and non-traditional media. Explorations of composition, rhythm, texture, and depth will combine with the engineering of assembly and attachment utilizing the instructor’s fascinating collection of components. Course fee includes $25 supply fee.

Abstract Art Boot Camp – Assemblage Art

Ages 13 to Adult

Course Fee: $243

Member Course Fee: $215

July 8-12

(Mon-Fri) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Instructor Martin Cervantez

Pre-registration required. Sign up online (https://center-for-the-arts.org/register_events/abstract-art-boot-camp-assemblage-art/)

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Windy Knoll Farm 11602 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, Virginia, 20181

Art, Dance and Drama classes, camps & events are also offered throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.