Abingdon's Independence Day Extravaganza Blues & Fireworks

As part of the Abingdon All-American Independence Day Extravaganza, Carolyn Wonderland will lay down her blues guitar rifts, in downtown Abingdon at the Abingdon Market Pavilion. This event is sponsored by the Town of Abingdon on Thursday, July 4th, 2019.

The day’s festivities will begin celebrating Abingdon’s rich Revolutionary War history, with living historians & the Fife & Drum Corp on site. Activities include a Block Party with a foam pit and DJ, kid’s crafts, antique tractors & fire trucks, and food trucks. The evening will end with live music beginning at 6:30, and a firework finale visible from the pavilion at 9:15pm.

Blues concert

Performance: 7-9:15pm

A musical force equipped with the soulful vocals of Janis and the guitar slinging skills of Stevie Ray, Carolyn Wonderland reaches into the depths of the Texas blues tradition with the wit of a poet. She hits the stage with unmatched presence, a true legend in her time.

Carolyn grew up the child of a singer in a band and began playing her mother’s vintage Martin guitar when other girls were dressing dolls. She’s gone from being the teenage toast of her hometown Houston to sleeping in her van in Austin amid heaps of critical acclaim for fine recordings Alcohol & Salvation, Bloodless Revolution, and more recently, Miss Understood and Peace Meal.

Along with the guitar and the multitude of other instruments she learned to play – trumpet, accordion, piano, mandolin, lap steel – Wonderland even thows in a whistling solo on occasion.