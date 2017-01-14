A Spot of Tea with JMarie

Saturday, January 14th – 1pm to 3pm

$70 per person

At the bottom of your cup of tea, your future can you see…

Reading your tea leaves is as old as time. Medieval European fortune tellers would develop what is today known as Tasseography or Reading Tea Leaves. It would evolve into tea-leaf reading in the seventeenth century, shortly after Dutch merchants introduced tea to Europe through trade routes to China.

Come for a Spot of Tea and a Plate of Sweets as our resident psychic medium, JMarie joins us for a special psychic group session. JMarie will be returning for her second visit with us. During her first visit, last October, she has shown the strength of her abilities in reaching loved ones and friends. Experience the thrill in an amazing two hours.

Seating will be limited so purchase your tickets early!

Purchase your tickets through our online store.

Cancellation may be made with full refund until Saturday, January 7th. Non-refundable on Sunday, January 8th or later.