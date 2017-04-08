A Rural Garden on a Grand Scale

This tour will explore the cemetery with a historical and horticultural perspective and an emphasis on the beauty of nature and the impact of the 19th century Romantic Movement. Meet at the Hollywood Cemetery entrance at Cherry and Albemarle streets, near the rear of the stone structure to the left. Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

$15 per person

$5 Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

