Do you love traditional Christmas music? Curl up with a cup of eggnog or hot chocolate to watch Yorkminster Presbyterian Church's "A Quiet Christmas" on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. This online-only, virtual concert will tell the story of the birth of our Savior in a quiet, reflective choral and instrumental presentation. The orchestra will begin with a Vivaldi overture for two solo cellists, followed by classical and modern anthems by the YPC Chancel Choir. The YPC Handbells will continue with meaningful music and narration. Our select Ensemble will offer a musical tribute to the Christ Child, and our pastors will narrate the Christmas story in Scripture. Finally, you’re invited to join in a Christmas carol sing-a-long with the choir and orchestra. The concert will premiere on Yorkminster’s website (ypchurch.org) as well as Facebook Live (facebook.com/yorkminsterpc). If you miss it live, you can watch the recording later on both of these sites.
"A Quiet Christmas" Virtual Concert
to
Virtual Event , Virginia
Religion & Spirituality
Dec 3, 2020Dec 6, 2020
