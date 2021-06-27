A-Ibanez Art Gallery open house and Author Presentations

On Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m., artist Alvaro Ibañez and his wife Denise DeVries will host two prominent local authors at A-Ibañez Museum and gallery, 199 Whittaker Lane, Kilmarnock.

The event will begin with a special presentation by Susan Riley May about the area’s Little Free Library project, followed by readings and discussions of the work of Cindy L. Freeman and David Cariens.

This month’s author presentations will be held in the main gallery. The Surreal Arizona gallery will be open for visitors before and after the presentations. Visitors are also welcome from 10-5 Monday through Saturday.