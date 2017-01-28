A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House

All ages. Warm up this winter season with some hot drinks and snacks from the past that were available in taverns and homes from the 1700s and 1800s. Discover the fascinating history of these historical hot beverages as you speak with costumed interpreters. Relax and enjoy musicians playing tunes from the 1800s. Explore Walkerton Tavern’s interesting history as a tavern, hotel, and private home. Free. Information: 652-3409.