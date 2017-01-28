A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House

to Google Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00

Walkerton Tavern 2892 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060

All ages. Warm up this winter season with some hot drinks and snacks from the past that were available in taverns and homes from the 1700s and 1800s. Discover the fascinating history of these historical hot beverages as you speak with costumed interpreters. Relax and enjoy musicians playing tunes from the 1800s. Explore Walkerton Tavern’s interesting history as a tavern, hotel, and private home. Free. Information: 652-3409.

Info

Walkerton Tavern 2892 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

804-652-3409

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Cup of Cheer: Walkerton Tavern Open House - 2017-01-28 14:00:00

TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Gift Subscription All Set

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™