"A Charlie Brown Christmas" presented by Prince William Little Theatre

Prince William Little Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, A Concord Theatricals Company.

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang of Peanuts characters created by Charles M. Schulz come to life in this stage adaptation of the beloved television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson with music by Vince Guaraldi.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Chrissy Mastrangelo, PWLT President and life-long fan of the Peanuts. Her team includes Katie Morris as the Stage Manager, Justin Streletz as the Musical Director, Jennifer Rodriguez as Producer, Hayley Katarina as Assistant Director, and costumes by Susy Moorstein. Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA on the following dates and times:

December 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm

December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm

December 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm

December 20, 2019 at 8:00 pm

December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm

December 21, 2019 at 8:00 pm

December 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm

https://www.pwlt.org/charliebrownchristmas.html

Tickets: $13 for 12 and younger, $17 for seniors, students, and active military, and $20 General Admission