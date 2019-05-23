I'm With her

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

A band of extraordinary chemistry and exquisite musicianship, I’m With Her features Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan--multi-Grammy Award winners who have individually released multiple solo recordings and tours, co-founded two seminal bands (Nickel Creek and Crooked Still), and contributed to critically acclaimed albums from a host of iconic artists. After years of crossing paths at festivals, the three musicians came together for an off-the-cuff performance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2014—and so a band was born. Variety calls their mesmerizing sound “Bliss…stunning female harmony singing and virtuosity.” Don’t miss this chance to hear three amazing musicians inspire each other to new heights in this concert!

Concerts & Live Music
