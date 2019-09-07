9th Annual Buckroe Arts in the Park

The Buckroe Improvement League is excited to bring you their Annual Buckroe Beach - Arts in the Park!! Join over 3500 people who join us at the Buckroe Beach Park in Hampton, Virginia overlooking the beautiful Chesapeake Bay. The event will be located in front of the large Buckroe Beach Pavilion adjacent to the boardwalk, allowing artists, craftsmen, Food and Beverage Trucks and DJ to be in one festival area. This event is free to attend. Come out and enjoy a day of shopping, browsing by the beach, listening to great music! Take advantage of the Buckroe Selfie Booth and tag a friend!

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.