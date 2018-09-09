8th Annual Polo Classic

to Google Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00

Great Meadow, The Plains 5089 Old Tavern Road, Virginia 20198

Join us on Sunday, September 9, 2018 for a great day of exciting, high-stakes polo in support of the National Sporting Library & Museum. Ticket options include the Founder’s Pavilion with a seated lunch, tailgates, and general admission – there are many ways to enjoy the day! Visit our website www.nationalsporting.org for ticket prices or for more information, call 540-687-6542 ext. 26

Info
Great Meadow, The Plains 5089 Old Tavern Road, Virginia 20198 View Map
Sports
540-687-6542
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - 8th Annual Polo Classic - 2018-09-09 10:00:00
Subscribe - Feast Your Eyes

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular