8th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass Festival at Breaux Vineyards

Say farewell to summer with a relaxing and fun-filled afternoon at Breaux Vineyards! Experience our 8th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass! We will have wine tastings, delicious BBQ, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music all day long. This event is FREE and will go on rain or shine!

Live Music from Short Hill Mountain Boys from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and Plank Stompers from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Craft Vendors:

Classics By Cindy

FEMME CREATIVE

Grace&Heart

Jacqueline Handley Designs

Panda Wokking

Stella & Dot - Liz Friedman

Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski

Food Vendors:

Grandale Vintner’s Table

Hog-It-Up BBQ, Professional Competition BBQ Team

King Street Oyster Bar

Team Carolina Food Truck

The Inside Scoop

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs.