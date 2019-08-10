8th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass Festival at Breaux Vineyards

Say farewell to summer with a relaxing and fun-filled afternoon at Breaux Vineyards! Experience our 8th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass! We will have wine tastings, delicious BBQ, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music all day long. This event is FREE and will go on rain or shine!
Live Music from Short Hill Mountain Boys from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and Plank Stompers from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Craft Vendors:
Classics By Cindy
FEMME CREATIVE
Grace&Heart
Jacqueline Handley Designs
Panda Wokking
Stella & Dot - Liz Friedman
Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski
Food Vendors:
Grandale Vintner’s Table
Hog-It-Up BBQ, Professional Competition BBQ Team
King Street Oyster Bar
Team Carolina Food Truck
The Inside Scoop
Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs.