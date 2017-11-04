8th Annual Arts for Autism 2017 Runway Show & Gala

Arts for Autism is a magical evening honoring the impressive talents of individuals with magnificent minds. All proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Northern Virginia.

The gala opens with remarks and performances by people in the Northern Virginia autism community, followed by a New York-style runway fashion show featuring model-fundraisers - local students, community leaders, and professional and aspiring models decked out in fine apparel provided by local designers and boutiques. Throughout the evening, attendees also enjoy fine food and beverages, artistic creations on display by autistic citizens of all ages, and exciting live auction featuring one-of-a-kind items.

This year we’ll have TV personality Topper Shutt and actress Natalie Tucker joining us as emcees.

The Arts for Autism Runway Show & Gala is an unforgettable night of beauty, fashion, and fun benefiting the Autism Society of Northern Virginia that you won’t want to miss!

Two ticket types are available:

A Gala ticket ($175 each) includes cocktails, dinner, live auction, runway show and dancing (6pm-12am)

A Runway ticket ($100 each) includes cocktails, runway show and dancing (8pm-12am)

The Arts for Autism planning committee and the Autism Society of Northern Virginia welcome anyone with an interest in fashion, art or autism (or all of the above!) to get involved. We welcome anyone with a passion for making a difference and having fun to join us as a model-fundraiser by signing up here: http://bit.ly/ArtsForAutismWalkTheRunway.

Designers, boutiques, retailers and other sponsors can gain visibility in front of an affluent, fashion-conscious audience by lending your support through a variety of sponsorship packages. Autistic performers and artists are invited to display your work and talents at the gala. You’re also welcome to join us by buying a table, a ticket, or just making an online donation.