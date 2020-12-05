7th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Filled with plenty of holiday cheer and good tidings, the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Marketplace on Saturday, December 5, 2020 is the perfect way to welcome in the holiday season. For one afternoon, Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront is transformed into a festive outdoor wonderland highlighted by a towering Yule Log Bonfire and also featuring a local artisans market, Christmas caroling, hot chocolate and whiskey tastings, and a visit from the Big Man himself! The event is free (including Santa visits) and open to the public.

Festivals & Fairs, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
757-441-2345
