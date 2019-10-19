7th Annual Fall Fish Fry & Vendor Fair

Faith Community Church 657 Harpersville Rd , Virginia 23601

Faith Community Church hosts their 7th Annual Fall Fish Fry & Vendor Fair! Come for the shopping! Come for the food! Come for the Kid Zone! Just come see us! 40 vendors with many handmade one-of-a-kind gifts and direct sale merchants with popular brands to help you find that perfect something. Get an early start on holiday shopping or get what you need to get through the holiday season. Come enjoy a hot fish dinner with fries and coleslaw. Don't want fish? That's OK -- hot dogs will be available as well! Let the kids enjoy the bounce house and children's area outside.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.

Faith Community Church 657 Harpersville Rd , Virginia 23601
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
7578261862
