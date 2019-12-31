The 7th annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to Market Square Plaza, the historic City Market Building and Center in the Square! December 31st from 7:30 PM - 12:30 AM.

It's Virginia's biggest NYE celebration with live bands, DJ's, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year!

Featuring rising Nashville star Adam Rutledge, local favorites JoJo Stockton & Soulacoustix and DJ Flex!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 AM at the Center in the Square box office and online at www.biglickentertainment.com. General Admission is $10 in advance and includes concert at Market Square, DJ party at City Market Building, and gaming at Center in the Square. Kids 12 and under are free. Entry will be $15 day of event. Cash or credit. VIP is $50 and includes heavy appetizers by Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co. and (2) adult beverage tickets.

All ages event. Must have valid photo ID to purchase adult beverages