7th Annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown

Market Square Plaza 209 Market Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

The 7th annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to Market Square Plaza, the historic City Market Building and Center in the Square! December 31st from 7:30 PM - 12:30 AM.

It's Virginia's biggest NYE celebration with live bands, DJ's, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year!

Featuring rising Nashville star Adam Rutledge, local favorites JoJo Stockton & Soulacoustix and DJ Flex!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 AM at the Center in the Square box office and online at www.biglickentertainment.com. General Admission is $10 in advance and includes concert at Market Square, DJ party at City Market Building, and gaming at Center in the Square. Kids 12 and under are free. Entry will be $15 day of event. Cash or credit. VIP is $50 and includes heavy appetizers by Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co. and (2) adult beverage tickets.

All ages event. Must have valid photo ID to purchase adult beverages

Market Square Plaza 209 Market Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
540-224-1200
