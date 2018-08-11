Say farewell to summer with a relaxing and fun-filled afternoon at Breaux Vineyards on Saturday August 11th, 2018 from 11am-6pm. Experience our 7th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass! We will have wine tastings, delicious BBQ from Hog It Up, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music all day long. This event is FREE and will go on rain or shine!

Live music line up:

The Short Hill Mountain Boys 12pm-3pm

Jake and the Burtones 3pm-6pm

No admission fee or reservation required.

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs.