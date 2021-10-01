77th Waterford Fair

Come shop, play, tour and make memories during this 77 year-old tradition -- the Waterford Foundation's "Waterford Fair"!

The Fair is the mid-Atlantic's quintessential fall festival with demonstrating fine heritage & contemporary craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic properties tour, local libations, and entertainment for all ages. Uniquely located in the National Historic Landmark of Waterford (f. 1733), the village is situated in Western Loudoun County, Virginia. Noted as "DC's Wine Country", we are only 50 minutes from the District of Columbia.

Tickets on sale now. Waterford Foundation members and children, 12 and under, FREE!

Event proceeds support the preservation and education efforts of the Waterford Foundation, a 501(c)(3).