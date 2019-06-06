75th Anniversary of D-Day, live stream from National D-Day Memorial

Watch the 75th Anniversary of D-Day ceremony as the Virginia War Memorial streams it live from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia.

Scheduled events include:

• 10:00 – 11:00: Aerial Tribute to the Veterans of WWII, featuring vintage WWII aircraft

• 11:00 – 12:30: “The Final Salute” Commemorative Observance

• 12:30 – 1:30: Roll Call of WWII veterans in attendance at the ceremony

We will begin the live stream on our big screen at approximately 9:30 am.

It will be the next-best thing to actually being there!

For more information about the live screen event at the Virginia War Memorial, contact Robert.paylor@dvs.virginia.gov.

For more information about the event in the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia, visit www.dday.org