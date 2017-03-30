70th Anniversary Musical Event: JCC Through the Decades

Sponsored by SunTrust

The Weinstein JCC is celebrating 70 years in Richmond! When it first opened in the fall of 1946 at 2908 Idlewood Avenue, no one could have imagined the beautiful Center we see today.

Patrons of the Arts will commemorate this momentous anniversary with a celebration through song, theatre, and dance with some of Richmond’s most accomplished Jewish artists. We will be joined by Susan Greenbaum, Jocelyn Adelman, Shira Lanyi, Jason Marks, Debra Clinton and MORE! Join us as we say Happy Birthday to the JCC with a musical and historical look at how far we have come over the last 70 years, the community members who helped us get here, and the world events impacting our history.

$18M /$27NM