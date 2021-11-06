6th Annual Willing Warriors Gala

Willing Warriors - The Retreat at Bull Run 16013 Waterfall Road, Virginia 20169

Our Gala is a chance to honor all those who have faithfully served our country and to express our thanks for their sacrifices. The message of our keynote speaker is sure to inspire everyone. Please join us in this fantastic opportunity to give back to some very deserving people in a way that will directly help them meet the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life to pursue the hopes and dreams all of us desire.

Charity & Fundraisers, Special Needs
